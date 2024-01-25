News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland fans meeting Niall Quinn at Debenhams in 2009 - photo gallery

The SAFC legend spent time with all his adoring fans

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:41 GMT

What a day to be a young Sunderland fan that was - the day you met SAFC legend Niall Quinn.

The man who was a striker, manager and chairman of the club over the years made the dreams come true of supporters in 2009.

He spent a day at the club shop in Debenhams and had a smile for every one of the people who met him.

He signed autographs and met fans of all ages including 11-week-old Niall Young.

Relive those moments once more in these Sunderland Echo photos.

Photos of fans having a great day in the company of Niall Quinn.

1. A day to remember

Photos of fans having a great day in the company of Niall Quinn.

These young fans could not wait to meet their hero 15 years ago.

2. Thrilled in 2009

These young fans could not wait to meet their hero 15 years ago.

Niall has his photo taken with this young fan in 2009.

3. A photo with the SAFC legend

Niall has his photo taken with this young fan in 2009.

Loads of fans line up to get Niall's autograph.

4. Waiting patiently

Loads of fans line up to get Niall's autograph.

