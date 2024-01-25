What a day to be a young Sunderland fan that was - the day you met SAFC legend Niall Quinn.

The man who was a striker, manager and chairman of the club over the years made the dreams come true of supporters in 2009.

He spent a day at the club shop in Debenhams and had a smile for every one of the people who met him.

He signed autographs and met fans of all ages including 11-week-old Niall Young.

Relive those moments once more in these Sunderland Echo photos.

1 . A day to remember Photos of fans having a great day in the company of Niall Quinn. Photo Sales

2 . Thrilled in 2009 These young fans could not wait to meet their hero 15 years ago. Photo Sales

3 . A photo with the SAFC legend Niall has his photo taken with this young fan in 2009. Photo Sales