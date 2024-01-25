Nine pictures of Sunderland fans meeting Niall Quinn at Debenhams in 2009 - photo gallery
The SAFC legend spent time with all his adoring fans
What a day to be a young Sunderland fan that was - the day you met SAFC legend Niall Quinn.
The man who was a striker, manager and chairman of the club over the years made the dreams come true of supporters in 2009.
He spent a day at the club shop in Debenhams and had a smile for every one of the people who met him.
He signed autographs and met fans of all ages including 11-week-old Niall Young.
Relive those moments once more in these Sunderland Echo photos.
