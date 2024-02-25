Remembering Caslaw's, the Sunderland shop where you could trade in your old suit
Sounds like a great offer to us.
Back in the 1980s, you could get up to £15 for your old suit if you took it in to Caslaw's.
The High Street West tailors made sure that all the suits which were traded in went to Oxfam.
The first customer to take up the offer was Thomas Hall (centre).
The finer detail of the offer was that you got the £15 off when you bought a new suit.
Here is Mr Hall with Mr T Caslaw (left), and Mr R A MacDonald (director).
Caslaws might bring back memories for lots of Echo readers.
If you shopped there, get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]