Remembering Caslaw's, the Sunderland shop where you could trade in your old suit

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Feb 2024, 18:46 GMT
Sounds like a great offer to us.

Back in the 1980s, you could get up to £15 for your old suit if you took it in to Caslaw's.

The High Street West tailors made sure that all the suits which were traded in went to Oxfam.

The first customer to take up the offer was Thomas Hall (centre).

Thomas Hall pictured picking his new suit at Caslaws.Thomas Hall pictured picking his new suit at Caslaws.
Thomas Hall pictured picking his new suit at Caslaws.

The finer detail of the offer was that you got the £15 off when you bought a new suit.

Here is Mr Hall with Mr T Caslaw (left), and Mr R A MacDonald (director).

Caslaws might bring back memories for lots of Echo readers.

Kitting out the Sunderland team

It stood near Blacketts, Kennedys and Wades if you went shopping in the 1950s.

In 1980, it provided new suits for all the Sunderland team and here it is in 1992.

If you shopped there, get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

