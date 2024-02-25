Remembering Caslaw's, the Sunderland shop where you could trade in your old suit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sounds like a great offer to us.

Back in the 1980s, you could get up to £15 for your old suit if you took it in to Caslaw's.

The High Street West tailors made sure that all the suits which were traded in went to Oxfam.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More What life was like in Sunderland in 1993, from Job Lot bargains to Jingling Gate trips and the Cannon

Memories of Blacketts and Kennedys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first customer to take up the offer was Thomas Hall (centre).

Thomas Hall pictured picking his new suit at Caslaws.

The finer detail of the offer was that you got the £15 off when you bought a new suit.

Here is Mr Hall with Mr T Caslaw (left), and Mr R A MacDonald (director).

Caslaws might bring back memories for lots of Echo readers.

Kitting out the Sunderland team

It stood near Blacketts, Kennedys and Wades if you went shopping in the 1950s.

In 1980, it provided new suits for all the Sunderland team and here it is in 1992.