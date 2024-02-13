What a day. What a Valentine's Day.
It was on February 14, 1992, that Sunderland was granted its wish of City status.
There were celebrations across Wearside and a big banner on the Wearmouth Bridge.
We are sealing the memories with this gallery of memories from the Echo archives.
1. News from 1992
Congratulations from 1992. Here's some of the highlights of the day Sunderland was granted City status.
2. A Valentine's Day to remember
Celebrating city status on February 14, 1992, were left to right, Phil Wright, the council's head of marketing; Brian Walsh, town crier; and Geoffrey Key, council chief executive.
3. On this day in 1992
Workmen put up a banner to show the world that Sunderland has city status.
4. Flagging up the news
The City of Sunderland's new flag unveiled by Mayor David Thompson, Chief Executive Geoffrey Key, and Council Leader Eric Bramfitt.