Valentine's Day 1992: Memories of the day Sunderland became a city

The first baby born on the day, and celebrations across the city

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:53 GMT

What a day. What a Valentine's Day.

It was on February 14, 1992, that Sunderland was granted its wish of City status.

There were celebrations across Wearside and a big banner on the Wearmouth Bridge.

We are sealing the memories with this gallery of memories from the Echo archives.

Congratulations from 1992. Here's some of the highlights of the day Sunderland was granted City status.

1. News from 1992

Congratulations from 1992. Here's some of the highlights of the day Sunderland was granted City status.

Celebrating city status on February 14, 1992, were left to right, Phil Wright, the council's head of marketing; Brian Walsh, town crier; and Geoffrey Key, council chief executive.

2. A Valentine's Day to remember

Celebrating city status on February 14, 1992, were left to right, Phil Wright, the council's head of marketing; Brian Walsh, town crier; and Geoffrey Key, council chief executive.

Workmen put up a banner to show the world that Sunderland has city status.

3. On this day in 1992

Workmen put up a banner to show the world that Sunderland has city status.

The City of Sunderland's new flag unveiled by Mayor David Thompson, Chief Executive Geoffrey Key, and Council Leader Eric Bramfitt.

4. Flagging up the news

The City of Sunderland's new flag unveiled by Mayor David Thompson, Chief Executive Geoffrey Key, and Council Leader Eric Bramfitt.

