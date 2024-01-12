News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's oldest company Speedings: A look at the firm which has flown the flag for Wearside since 1827

It even made flags for SAFC at Wembley

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT
From time to time, we love to put the retro spotlight on Sunderland companies which have done Wearside proud.

We look at the people we've pictured at the workplace over the years.

Today, it's the turn of Speedings which has been trading since 1827, making it the oldest manufacturing company in the town.

Haway the Lads at Wembley

The company was in the news in 1985 when it made a giant flag in the year when Sunderland reached the Milk Cup Final.

SAFC manager Len Ashurst and Speedings director Joe Hammal were pictured showing the flag which was made just a few hundred yards from Roker Park at the Monkwearmouth factory

The flag which was made for Sunderland's visit to Wembley in 1985.The flag which was made for Sunderland's visit to Wembley in 1985.
The flag which was made for Sunderland's visit to Wembley in 1985.

The Echo paid a visit to Speedings' Whickham Street premises in 1994 where machinist Pamela Atkinson was pictured.

Here she is with some of the famous flags the firm made.

Pamela Atkinson with some of the flags at Speedings, in Whickham Street.Pamela Atkinson with some of the flags at Speedings, in Whickham Street.
Pamela Atkinson with some of the flags at Speedings, in Whickham Street.
As well as canvas and PVC covers, the company made flags, banners and bunting at its former Whickham Street premises.

The former J Speeding Sailworks premises in Whickham Street pictured in 2017.The former J Speeding Sailworks premises in Whickham Street pictured in 2017.
The former J Speeding Sailworks premises in Whickham Street pictured in 2017.

Nominated in 2015

Much of the work was linked with the shipyards - tarpaulins and awnings were a mainstay until the mid-1980s. Closure of the yards was a big blow but the company sought new work including advertising banners and covers for cricket pitches.

Its excellence won it a nomination for a Sunderland Echo Business Award in 2015 and we caught up with the staff that year at the company's premises in Carrmere Road, Leechmere.

Speedings staff lining up for a photo in Leechmere in 2015.Speedings staff lining up for a photo in Leechmere in 2015.
Speedings staff lining up for a photo in Leechmere in 2015.

Still making the headlines

Speedings was still in the news late last year with a great announcement for the city.

It had been awarded as a six-figure investment from the North East Small Loan Fund, supported by The European Regional Development Fund.

It meant 10 new jobs for the firm which manufactures and supplies robust, innovative textile products for the emergency services and industrial clients including Nissan and Rolls Royce. Tell us which Wearside company whose past we should bring to light on our nostalgia pages.

Email [email protected]

