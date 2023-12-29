When the stars of Gladiators came to Sunderland, back in 1994
Trojan, Warrior and Wolf were all in town
Gladiators ready: It's a phrase we all got used to 30 years ago.
But we want to know if you were there in 1994 when the stars of the TV show came to Wearside.
When Wolf came to town
Gladiators Panther and Wolf paid a visit to Central Stores in Sunderland in 1994 to open its Christmas toys department.
Here they are pictured with fans Sarah-Louise Shinkfield, 5, and her three-year-old brother, Adam from Witherwack.
Have a look at Trojan tucking in to a burger in Washington.
Trojan opened Burger King at the Granada Service station in April 1994 but he also took time to meet his fans including three year old Scott Merchant from Houghton.
What a day with Warrior
Warrior was also in the area that year.
He took part in the Nissan charity match and even led his own team out.
It was Warrior leading one team against Bryan Robson leading the other at the Gateshead International Stadium and loads of people went to see it.
Tell us if you were there.
