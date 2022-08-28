Eight reminders of the Gladiators stars who came to Sunderland as the TV show looks set to return

We are paying tribute to the hit TV production from the 1990s with a look back at some of the stars we have seen on Wearside.

As the famous series looks set to return next year, we found archive photos from Wolf to Hunter, and they have been welcome visitors to this area.

We also have reminders of some of the well-known faces who took part in celebrity editions of the show.

Let’s have a ball as we turn back the clock.

1. Two of the stars in 1994 Gladiators Panther and Wolf paid a visit to Central Stores in Sunderland to open its Christmas toys department 28 years ago. They were pictured with fans Sarah-Louise Shinkfield, 5, and her three-year-old brother, Adam from Witherwack.

2. Retro with Rocket Gladiators star "Rocket" made an appearance at TY McGurk sports store in Sunderland to promote a new range of leisure products in 1998. Remember this?

3. Memories of meeting a star Sharron Davies MBE officially opened the new Dene Community School, Peterlee in 2013. She also competed as Amazon in the TV show. She is pictured with pupils, left to right; Kieran Anderson, 15, Mollie Hall, 15, and Kane Iceton, 16.

4. Smiles from Hunter Proud pensioner Tommy Reilly of Hylton Castle won the hearts of Sunderland people by tackling two thugs in 1995. TV Gladiator Hunter presented Tommy and his wife, Florence with a certificate and flowers at a special Christmas dinner organised by the city's Lazarus Foundation.