Christmas is just around the corner and the last-minute preparations are in full swing.

With less than a fortnight to go until the big day, the scramble truly is on for the rest of the presents, those final food bits you always leave until the eleventh hour and anything else you might have forgotten.

But here’s the question; looking back to Christmases of the past, which were the Sunderland shops always making it on your must-visit list?

From a flying visit to Santa’s grotto at Blacketts or Joplings, gift shopping at Hills Bookshop or collecting your Christmas cake from Milburns, here are eight of your festive favourites from down the years.

1 . Binns Fawcett Street as it looked in 1974, with Binns on both sides of the road in this photo.

2 . Blacketts Michele Arkley said: "Blacketts on [the] high street always had a fab Christmas grotto with Santa Claus."

3 . Hills Bookshop Who doesn't love a new book for Christmas? You were guaranteed to find the perfect gift for your nearest and dearest at Hills.

4 . Joplings Pictured in 1994, many families always visited the Christmas grotto at Joplings. But it was also a go-to place for the year's best toys. After all, Santa was there!