Christmas in Sunderland: The retro Sunderland shops you loved to visit for your Christmas shopping
Christmas is just around the corner and the last-minute preparations are in full swing.
With less than a fortnight to go until the big day, the scramble truly is on for the rest of the presents, those final food bits you always leave until the eleventh hour and anything else you might have forgotten.
But here’s the question; looking back to Christmases of the past, which were the Sunderland shops always making it on your must-visit list?
From a flying visit to Santa’s grotto at Blacketts or Joplings, gift shopping at Hills Bookshop or collecting your Christmas cake from Milburns, here are eight of your festive favourites from down the years.
