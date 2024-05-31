Nine foggy photos of Sunderland in the mist, sea fret and sandstorms over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st May 2024, 14:30 BST

Taking you back for memories from 1975 to 2019

It’s that time of year when atmospheric scenes of fog await us - especially as the sun rises.

Dawn mists can be stunning, but let’s face it, Wearside is often striking at any time of day.

Here are nine Echo archive photos showing the mist, fog and sand storms at Seaburn, on the Wear, and in Durham.

It’s a 40-year gallery of great scenes from 1975 onwards. Enjoy.

1. Misty memories from Wearside

Back to August 1975 where Joe Turnbull (13) and Leslie Robson (15) were putting up their tent at Roker to the sound of fog horns.

2. Coping with the sea fret

A sand mist greeted these sunseekers on Seaburn beach on a red hot day in July 1995.

3. Seaburn sands in 1995

Spectators watch as the Queen Mary 2 sails past on a July day in 2004.

4. Just visible in 2004

