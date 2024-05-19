Nine school memories from Sunderland and Seaham in 2014

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th May 2024, 06:35 BST

Choirs, fundraisers and volunteers from Sunderland, Seaham and Newbottle

Where has the time gone? Back in 2014, these students were getting stuck in to all sorts of lessons in Sunderland and East Durham.

Some were studying history, others were singing, yet more were raising money for the Royal British Legion and some were clearing up the countryside.

We wonder if you can spot someone you know from Sunderland High School, St Anthony’s, Hetton, Seaham or Newbottle.

There’s only one way to find out. Enjoy having a good browse of our Echo archive photos.

Ten years have passed but these wonderful scenes will hopefully bring back great memories for lots of you.

1. A decade ago

Sunderland High School Head, Dr Angela Slater with Year 11 pupils and 6th formers after the school came out on top for their GCSE and A Level results.

2. High performing at the High School

Volunteers from Seaham School of Technology helped to clear forest areas in Seaham's Flower Park in 2014.

3. Doing a great job in Seaham

Year 6 pupils at Hylton Castle Primary School made sure they remembered the fallen in this November 14 scene. They handed a poppy wreath to Corporal Derek Lynn.

4. So poignant in Hylton Castle

