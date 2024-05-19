Nine school memories from Sunderland and Seaham in 2014

Where has the time gone? Back in 2014, these students were getting stuck in to all sorts of lessons in Sunderland and East Durham.

Some were studying history, others were singing, yet more were raising money for the Royal British Legion and some were clearing up the countryside.

There’s only one way to find out. Enjoy having a good browse of our Echo archive photos.

1 . A decade ago Ten years have passed but these wonderful scenes will hopefully bring back great memories for lots of you. Photo Sales

2 . High performing at the High School Sunderland High School Head, Dr Angela Slater with Year 11 pupils and 6th formers after the school came out on top for their GCSE and A Level results. Photo Sales

3 . Doing a great job in Seaham Volunteers from Seaham School of Technology helped to clear forest areas in Seaham's Flower Park in 2014. Photo Sales

4 . So poignant in Hylton Castle Year 6 pupils at Hylton Castle Primary School made sure they remembered the fallen in this November 14 scene. They handed a poppy wreath to Corporal Derek Lynn. Photo Sales