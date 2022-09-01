Nine retro Roald Dahl scenes from Sunderland over the years as we look back at some giant memories
Are you sitting comfortably? We’ve got Roald Dahl memories to share with you from Wearside and County Durham.
You can celebrate the work of the literary genius when Roald Dahl Story Day arrives on September 13.
It’s a day when you might be celebrating by dressing as one of his favourite book characters.
And to give you some inspiration, here are 9 scenes from Wearside’s past – each dedicated to a character which Roald Dahl made famous.
It’s your golden ticket to some great memories.
