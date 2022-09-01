News you can trust since 1873
Chapters from Sunderland and County Durham's past.
Nine retro Roald Dahl scenes from Sunderland over the years as we look back at some giant memories

Are you sitting comfortably? We’ve got Roald Dahl memories to share with you from Wearside and County Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:25 am

You can celebrate the work of the literary genius when Roald Dahl Story Day arrives on September 13.

It’s a day when you might be celebrating by dressing as one of his favourite book characters.

And to give you some inspiration, here are 9 scenes from Wearside’s past – each dedicated to a character which Roald Dahl made famous.

It’s your golden ticket to some great memories.

1. Brilliant at Broadway Juniors

Pupils from Broadway Junior School helped to make scarecrows based on their favourite Roald Dahl characters in 2012.

Photo: Corrina Atkinson

2. Looking superb in 2016

A Roald Dahl costume celebration at Fatfield Academy in 2016. Here are Robbie Bentham and Katie Watson getting into character.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. A thrilling read in 2007

Year 6 pupils at Newbottle Primary School were enjoying a Roald Dahl reading study group when this photo was taken 15 years ago.

Photo: AB

4. A good read in 2011

It's a great read for Stephen Dodd (Young Peoples Librarian) and Lorraine Hewins (Library & Information Assistant) at Sunderland City Library in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

