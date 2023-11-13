'I’m really pleased that inspectors recognised the school as a place where pupils can be themselves’

Seaham High School headteacher Geoff Lumsdon is “delighted” with the school's latest good Ofsted judgement and “pleased” for the staff and pupils.

Inspectors highlighted the “strong relationships” between staff and students and the “high expectations” of pupils’ behaviour.

Lead inspector Jessica McKay was particularly fulsome in her praise of the development of the school’s curriculum, including for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Seaham High School has been judged as good in all areas following its latest Ofsted report.

She said: “Leaders have prioritised a sharp focus on curriculum development. Staff have accessed appropriate training to ensure that their subject curriculums are well sequenced and provide opportunities for pupils to revisit important knowledge.

“Alongside GCSEs, pupils can study several technical qualifications. Pupils are clear on the differences between these qualifications and they receive appropriate advice and guidance when selecting their Key Stage 4 (Year 10/11) programmes of study.

“Leaders have worked hard to ensure that all staff understand how to support pupils with SEND.

“Staff support for pupils with SEND during lessons is effective. Pupils with SEND have access to safe and sensory-rich spaces in school.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Mr Lumsdon said: “I was delighted with the outcome. I feel it is well deserved and I’m really proud of everyone at the school.

“The staff work really hard. They were pleased when they found out about the outcome and that their efforts had been recognised.

“I feel the report is reflective of us as a school.”

Inspectors highlighted how pupils described the school as a “safe place” to learn and where “tolerance and respect are understood by the pupils who attend”.

Mr Lumsdon added: “This is what pleased me most about the report. I’m really pleased that inspectors recognised the school as a place where pupils can ‘be themselves’ and the wider opportunities they have to fulfil their talents.

“The Arts are thriving at the school and we have a wide range of extra-curricular activities. Schools aren’t just exam factories but also about developing pupils as well rounded young people.”

A key focus of the inspection was garnering the views of the students.

Mr Lumsdon said: “The inspectors spoke to lots of children . Getting their views to build a picture of a school is a key part of any inspection and I’m delighted for the pupils who also work very hard.”