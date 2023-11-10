'It's important we understand past mistakes so we don't make the same mistakes in the future'

Children at Seaham High School created a display of hundreds of clay poppies ahead of Armistice Day to commemorate those fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During their art lessons, youngsters in all year groups designed and created their own clay poppies using a kiln.

The majority of students then painted the poppies in a traditional red colour with some students opting to paint their poppies white, to represent peace, and other pupils painting them purple to represent animals which have also perished in battle.

Around 800 poppies were then planted in the school grounds to create a striking tribute to service personnel who have lost their lives during conflicts throughout history.

Pupils planting their clay poppies.

Headteacher Geoff Lumsdon said: “The poppies look absolutely fantastic. I created one myself, and they are not that easy to make.

“I’m really proud of the students’ efforts and after Remembrance Sunday we are thinking of using the poppies to create a permanent sculpture of remembrance, such as a soldier.”

The poppy garden was part of a series of commemorative events which took place at the school including a remembrance service and observation of two minutes of silence.

Mr Lumsdon, who is also a history teacher, added: “I think it’s vital that children and young people learn about conflicts of the past, their impact and the sacrifices people made.

“It’s important that students learn where they have come from as if we don’t understand the past then how can we understand the present.

“It’s important we learn and understand about past mistakes so that we don’t make the same mistakes in future generations.”

It’s a sentiment shared by pupils at the school.

Pupils Lacey Smith, Anna Temple and Owen McGann with their clay poppies.

Year 10 pupil Anna Temple said: “I really love the white poppies because it attempts to promote the need for peace in today’s modern society.

"Red poppies represent the soldiers who have already fallen fighting for peace and who must never be forgotten”

Year 9 pupil Owen McGann said: “It is important to remember those people that have sacrificed themselves so we can be here today.”