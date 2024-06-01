The sun blazed down on these youngsters as they enjoyed an event-packed camp at Herrington Country Park in 2006.
But were you one of them? Did we get you in an Echo archive photo at the NE1 project which included a concert, prayer meeting, refreshments and fun?
These people were all on camera and if this brings back memories for you, email [email protected] to tell us more.
