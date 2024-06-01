Nine pictures remembering the NE1 camp at Sunderland's Herrington Country Park in 2006

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jun 2024, 14:36 BST

A stunning set of photos from a 2006 event

The sun blazed down on these youngsters as they enjoyed an event-packed camp at Herrington Country Park in 2006.

But were you one of them? Did we get you in an Echo archive photo at the NE1 project which included a concert, prayer meeting, refreshments and fun?

These people were all on camera and if this brings back memories for you, email [email protected] to tell us more.

The NE1 event which attracted hundreds of youngsters to Herrington Country Park in 2006.

1. Top volunteering memories

Young volunteers enjoy a concert at the NE1 site in Herrington Country Park 18 years ago.

2. Time for a singalong

These members of the NE1 camp at Herrington Country Park were on their way to prayer time in 2006.

3. A memory from 2006

Plenty of snacks and treats for everyone at the 2006 NE1 event.

4. Fresh fruit aplenty

