16 pictures from the Active Sunderland BIG Walk 2023 at Herrington Country Park
Walkers had fun on the autumnal day
Friends and families joined together for the Active Sunderland BIG Walk 2023.
The event took place on a slightly gloomy, somewhat autumnal day on Sunday, September 17, in the shadow of Penshaw Monument.
Those taking part chose between three, eight, and 12-mile trails around Herrington Country Park, with some raising money for good causes, and others just for the fun of the challenge.
Everyone taking part received a t-shirt and medal to help remember the day.
