16 pictures from the Active Sunderland BIG Walk 2023 at Herrington Country Park

Walkers had fun on the autumnal day

By Ross Robertson
Published 17th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST

Friends and families joined together for the Active Sunderland BIG Walk 2023.

The event took place on a slightly gloomy, somewhat autumnal day on Sunday, September 17, in the shadow of Penshaw Monument.

Those taking part chose between three, eight, and 12-mile trails around Herrington Country Park, with some raising money for good causes, and others just for the fun of the challenge.

Everyone taking part received a t-shirt and medal to help remember the day.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

Active Sunderland BIG Walk at Herrington Country Park. Picture c/o North News.

