Nine retro pictures of the Railway Club in Sunderland's Holmeside from 2004 to 2017

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 14:07 BST

Who’s joining us for a trip to Holmeside.

We are calling in at the Railway Club - the venue which has hosted snooker finals and raised money for great causes over the years.

We have nine photos from the club spanning from 2004 to 2017, all found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

Drink in the memories and then get in touch to tell us more.

Trophies, fundraising and memories but it's your reflections we want.

1. Club views spanning 14 years

Trophies, fundraising and memories but it's your reflections we want. | se

Another great boost from club members and this time it was for the Grace House Appeal in 2003.

2. A worthy cause

Another great boost from club members and this time it was for the Grace House Appeal in 2003. | se

Club chairman Gilbert Hutchinson was pictured outside the Railway Club in this photo from December 2003.

3. Outside the club

Club chairman Gilbert Hutchinson was pictured outside the Railway Club in this photo from December 2003. | se

A fantastic £1,600 boost was handed to St Benedict's Hospice by Brian and Olive Hunter from the club in 2003.

4. Big hearted in 2003

A fantastic £1,600 boost was handed to St Benedict's Hospice by Brian and Olive Hunter from the club in 2003. | se

