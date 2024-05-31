13 pictures of Sunderland shoppers out in force in the 1990s, hitting Fawcett Street, Holmeside and Hylton Road

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st May 2024, 14:25 BST

How about a day at Saxons, Simpsons and Josephs

Was it really 30-plus years ago when you could find all of this on Sunderland’s shopping streets.

Saxons, Josephs, West One and Gelateria Pyrgi were all a part of Wearside lives in the 1990s.

These shoppers were certainly keen to grab the latest bargains and we have 13 Echo photos of people in Holmeside, Fawcett Street, and Hylton Road.

Have a look. You just might spot someone you know.

Taking you from Fawcett Street to Holmeside and Hylton Road.

1. Nineties in the picture

Hylton Road on a rainy day in March 1991.

2. Reflections from 1991

Family butcher's Bob Smith was the calling point for these shoppers in Hylton Road in 1991.

3. Supplies in Hylton Road

Crossing the road near the Beehive in a reminder from April 1991.

4. Beside the Beehive

