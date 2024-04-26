11 super Sunderland shops of the 1980s, from Barkers to Allins

11 super Sunderland shops of the 1980s, from Barkers to Allins

By Chris Cordner
Grab your shopping bags for a trip to Sunderland’s grocers, bakers and hardware shops from the 1980s.

We’ve got the photos for you if you remember Barkers DIY store in Ryhope, Suzanne’s maternity wear shop in Maritime Terrace and Allins discount store in Hylton Road.

There’s 11 Echo archive photos to enjoy from a decade of shopping memories.

1. Sharing a shopping day from 40 years ago

Doggarts was a department store which was loved by many. But its days in Houghton le Spring were numbered when this November 1980 photo was taken.

2. Doggarts in Houghton

You could get all your outdoor equipment from Reynolds in Derwent Street in December 1980 - and pop next door for sausages from Ibbitsons.

3. Reynolds in Derwent Street

It was a chilly December day in 1981 when an Echo photographer got this view of Nelsons - the furniture store in Vine Place.

4. Nelsons for furniture

