Grab your shopping bags for a trip to Sunderland’s grocers, bakers and hardware shops from the 1980s.
We’ve got the photos for you if you remember Barkers DIY store in Ryhope, Suzanne’s maternity wear shop in Maritime Terrace and Allins discount store in Hylton Road.
There’s 11 Echo archive photos to enjoy from a decade of shopping memories.
1. Sharing a shopping day from 40 years ago
Stock up on all your retro needs in this set of Sunderland shops from the 1980s.
2. Doggarts in Houghton
Doggarts was a department store which was loved by many.
But its days in Houghton le Spring were numbered when this November 1980 photo was taken.
3. Reynolds in Derwent Street
You could get all your outdoor equipment from Reynolds in Derwent Street in December 1980 - and pop next door for sausages from Ibbitsons.
4. Nelsons for furniture
It was a chilly December day in 1981 when an Echo photographer got this view of Nelsons - the furniture store in Vine Place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.