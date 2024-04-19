When Ryhope got a massive new superstore which was the envy of the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was the day when Ryhope was right at the top of the Sunderland news headlines.

A new store, hailed as the flagship for the future of the Co-op, was opening in 1977 and a television personality was in town to do the honours.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff are ready at the tills as the first customers come through the doors of the new Ryhope Co-op superstore.

Police 5 presenter was in town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw Taylor, the man known to millions of viewers as the presenter of Police 5, performed the ceremony.

Read More Seven Sunderland shopping streets as they looked in different decades

But it was the chairman of the North Eastern Co-op Hedley W Whitehead, who explained why the day was so important.

Setting a pace that others would follow

Ryhope was the ''flagship'' for a fleet of superstores being built for the future, he said.

Hundreds of shoppers at the opening of the store. Tell us if you were among them.

He had an audience of hundreds of shoppers and he told them: "With stores like this we shall be setting the pace in modern retail development."

Southwick was next in line

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other major branches were being planned at Stockton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Blyth.

Hoping to be the first through the doors.

Southwick in Sunderland was another in line for a new development.