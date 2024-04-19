When Ryhope got a massive new superstore which was the envy of the North East
It was the day when Ryhope was right at the top of the Sunderland news headlines.
A new store, hailed as the flagship for the future of the Co-op, was opening in 1977 and a television personality was in town to do the honours.
Police 5 presenter was in town
Shaw Taylor, the man known to millions of viewers as the presenter of Police 5, performed the ceremony.
But it was the chairman of the North Eastern Co-op Hedley W Whitehead, who explained why the day was so important.
Setting a pace that others would follow
Ryhope was the ''flagship'' for a fleet of superstores being built for the future, he said.
He had an audience of hundreds of shoppers and he told them: "With stores like this we shall be setting the pace in modern retail development."
Southwick was next in line
Other major branches were being planned at Stockton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Blyth.
Southwick in Sunderland was another in line for a new development.
