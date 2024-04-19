When Ryhope got a massive new superstore which was the envy of the North East

‘Setting the pace in modern retail development’
By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:47 BST
It was the day when Ryhope was right at the top of the Sunderland news headlines.

A new store, hailed as the flagship for the future of the Co-op, was opening in 1977 and a television personality was in town to do the honours.

The staff are ready at the tills as the first customers come through the doors of the new Ryhope Co-op superstore.The staff are ready at the tills as the first customers come through the doors of the new Ryhope Co-op superstore.
Police 5 presenter was in town

Shaw Taylor, the man known to millions of viewers as the presenter of Police 5, performed the ceremony.

But it was the chairman of the North Eastern Co-op Hedley W Whitehead, who explained why the day was so important.

Setting a pace that others would follow

Ryhope was the ''flagship'' for a fleet of superstores being built for the future, he said.

Hundreds of shoppers at the opening of the store. Tell us if you were among them.Hundreds of shoppers at the opening of the store. Tell us if you were among them.
He had an audience of hundreds of shoppers and he told them: "With stores like this we shall be setting the pace in modern retail development."

Southwick was next in line

Other major branches were being planned at Stockton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Blyth.

Hoping to be the first through the doors.Hoping to be the first through the doors.
Southwick in Sunderland was another in line for a new development.

Tell us if you were there on the opening day in July 1977. Maybe we got you on camera in one of these Echo archive photos.

