When lions, tigers and a puma caused a stir in Sunderland

It was an exercise with a difference for the Army - and Seaburn was the destination.

Back in 1977, the Army marched into Seaburn Zooworld to free three tigers, a lion and a puma wedged in a gateway.

Zooworld manager Martin Lacey landed the big problem when the cage containing the animals arrived in Sunderland.

No-one wanted the job

He wanted to move the cage, which was wedged in the gateway, into the zoo, but was unable to find anyone willing to take on the job.

Lt-Col Chris Parrish making friends with the animals before the big move.

So Mr Lacey contacted the Territorial Army 124 Recovery Company, which is based at Newton Aycliffe and Newcastle.

Four men from the unit, who were led by Lt-Colonel Chris Parrish, arrived with an 18-ton recovery vehicle to carry out “Operation Big Cat.”

'Excellent piece of training work'

“When we had a look at the job I thought it was an excellent piece of training work.

“We devise exercises ourselves, but this was a real job, ” said Lt-Col Parrish.

The big cats, all young animals, were restless during the three-hour removal operation.

But the cages were soon moved the 100 yard down a steep slope into the zoo compound.

More drama within weeks

The scene when the lorry jack knifed on Wessington Way, near Hylton Bridge, and its trailer carrying six lions overturned.

There was a second incident involving wild cats from Zooworld just months later.

Safari Park wardens, and firemen were called when a lorry jack knifed on Wessington Way, near Hylton Bridge, and its trailer carrying six lions overturned.