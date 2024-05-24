When Sunderland's front rooms all had pianos, and music shops did a grand trade
Are you one of the ‘front room piano’ generation?
It’s a question we are asking after a superb article which featured in the May edition of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society newsletter.
Philip Curtis has penned the piece about the days when people kept one room in their home which was specially for visitors - complete with piano.
As the 20th Century progressed, the term parlour disappeared and was replaced with the ‘front room’.
It’s the room where visitors were taken and it always had the best furniture as well as a piano.
Singalongs in the front room
On occasions, families would hold singalongs. Others just had the piano there for show because no-one could play it.
Sunderland had a number of shops which sold pianos and four of them were in the town centre.
Ferry and Foster’s in Bridge Street had the largest stock. It had to be seen to be believed.
On HP at a £1 a week
There were rows of Steinways and Bechsteins. You could get one on HP at £1 per month on a £30 piano.
Other dealers included CJ Vincent which was also in Bridge Street and was in the building which also used to be the Post Office.
It had a large pianoforte gallery and stocked everything from organs to banjos. Later in its life, it would become Elizabeth’s restaurant.
Eades and Elwin’s
SS Eades piano showroom was in Fawcett Street and only two doors away from Binns which later bought it as the store’s business expanded.
Gordon Eades music shop was also in Fawcett Street and there was Katy Elwin’s shop in Blandford Street where you could buy sheet music.
Thanks to Philip for another great article.
Find out more
You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
The society’s newsletter is sent to members and is filled with great articles and news.
To become a member, email [email protected]
