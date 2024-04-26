When Sunderland welcomed US president and American Civil War hero Ulysses S Grant
Sunderland has hosted visits from many famous names.
But one of them even caused a campaign for Wearsiders to be given a holiday so they could meet him.
He arrived on a specially arranged train
It was Ulysses S Grant and he had not long finished his US presidency when he arrived in town in 1877 - 100 years before Jimmy Carter came to the North East.
He was known throughout the world as commanding general of the victorious Union forces in the American Civil War and for being a two-term president of the United States,
The gem of information from Sunderland’s past has been shared with us by historian Derek Holcroft.
The preparations which were made for Grant’s arrival were huge. Committees were set up to discuss the visit.
Members met in the Three Crowns Inn on High Street West to draw up the final details. There were recommendations that the day be observed as a public holiday.
A band and a display of marching
On the day itself, President Grant arrived on a specially arranged train at Monkwearmouth Station.
Hundreds of boys marched from the Wellesley training ship to meet the VIP visitor at the station, before heading a band in a procession along Bridge Street.
Grant then spent more than an hour at Hartley’s glass factory and was shown the full workings of the plant.
16,000 people waited to greet him
He moved on to a nearby park where a crowd of up to 16,000 people had gathered in an enclosed area between Fawcett Street and Frederick Street.
They got to witness the foundation stone being laid for the building which later became Sunderland Museum.
Three hundred women were given seats in their own ladies gallery for the occasion and there was a reception at Victoria Hall.
Our thanks to Derek for unearthing so much detail.
