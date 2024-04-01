The Sunderland man who was Field Marshall Montgomery's bodyguard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man had the honour of protecting one of the most famous figures in British military history.

Leslie Sproxton was only 19 years old when he became a personal bodyguard to Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.

Field Marshall Bernard L. Montgomery, commander in chief of the British armies on the western front. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Monty - the man who led the Allies in the battle of El Alamein in the Second World War. was on a visit to Paris in 1949 and Lance Corporal Sproxton was part of a team of officers who had to create a security screen around him.

A 'much envied job'

The Sunderland Echo carried a report which read: "Wearside National Serviceman with a much envied Army job is L/Cpl. Leslie Sproxton."

An excerpt from the Sunderland Echo report on Leslie Sproxton.

"Leslie has been in the Royal Corps of Military Police since he joined the Army two years ago."

Before joining the Army, Leslie worked in the booking office at Seaburn Station prior to joining the Army, and was expecting to go back to the post.

Seaburn Station in an Echo photograph from around 70 years ago.

Military police work for a Millfield man

He had been at Field Marshal Montgomery's headquarters for around three months and before that he had done Military Police work in London, Liverpool, Southampton and Leeds.

Leslie's story was shared with the Echo by Derek Holcroft who has provided us with a number of incredible accounts of Sunderland people and their amazing achievements.

