The real-life shipyard girls of Sunderland pictured in the Second World War

Wearside's real life shipyard girls have been remembered in a new Sunderland Echo retro film.

Memories from 1941 in the shipyards of Sunderland.

Around 1,700 women were working in the town's yards at the height of the Second World War.

Sunderland shipyards were crucial in British industry at the time and the women took up jobs including scraping, painting and welding.

Air raids were a constant threat

Some took up jobs in marine engineering shops.

They did it at a time of evacuations of their children, threat from air raids and in all sorts of weather.

Life in a Sunderland shipyard in this Echo archive photo from 83 years ago.

They worked as turners and they made sure the shipyard industry was kept afloat.

A sculpture to pay tribute