The real-life shipyard girls of Sunderland pictured in the Second World War

Painters, welders, turners from 80 years ago
By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wearside's real life shipyard girls have been remembered in a new Sunderland Echo retro film.

Memories from 1941 in the shipyards of Sunderland.Memories from 1941 in the shipyards of Sunderland.
Memories from 1941 in the shipyards of Sunderland.

Around 1,700 women were working in the town's yards at the height of the Second World War.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland shipyards were crucial in British industry at the time and the women took up jobs including scraping, painting and welding.

Air raids were a constant threat

Some took up jobs in marine engineering shops.

They did it at a time of evacuations of their children, threat from air raids and in all sorts of weather.

Life in a Sunderland shipyard in this Echo archive photo from 83 years ago.Life in a Sunderland shipyard in this Echo archive photo from 83 years ago.
Life in a Sunderland shipyard in this Echo archive photo from 83 years ago.

They worked as turners and they made sure the shipyard industry was kept afloat.

A sculpture to pay tribute

The war years and the role of the shipyard girls in it have been immortalised in Nancy Revell's books and with plans for a statue depicting a life-size welder, as reported in the Sunderland Echo this week.

Here is the Echo's own tribute to a vital part of Wearside history. 

Related topics:SunderlandFilmWorld War II