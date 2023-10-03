Life in Sunderland in 1949, when road repairs and new houses where high on the agenda

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Road safety was right at the forefront of public thinking in Sunderland in 1949.

Because that's the year when the Government gave a directive that all repairs to pedestrian crossings should be stepped up.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian crossing in Sunderland in 1949.

A directive to all councils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They described it as a life and death issue which was of national importance.

The Ministry of Transport even issued a directive to all local councils that all crossings should be fully equipped and properly prepared for use.

Read More VJ Day on film: Sunderland in 1945

The Echo went out and about to catch the work in action and here is one busy crossing complete with tram tracks going through it in Sunderland.

Red hot and lots of fun at Middleton Camp

Also in the news that year, pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoyed the country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department.

Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sweet country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was red hot for their visit and here are some of the pupils having fun.

It was a great year for the Bradley family. They moved to a new house and the man who handed them the keys was the Minister of Health Aneurin Bevan.

Aneurin Bevan meeting the new tenants, Mrs and Mrs John Bradley, and their family of four.

Moving home to Thorndale Road

He met the new tenants, Susan and John Bradley, and their family of four, on the day they moved to Thorndale Road.

The move meant Mr Bradley was less than a mile from Silksworth Colliery, where he worked.