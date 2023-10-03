Life in Sunderland in 1949, when road repairs and new houses where high on the agenda
Late 40s memories from Sunderland and County Durham
Road safety was right at the forefront of public thinking in Sunderland in 1949.
Because that's the year when the Government gave a directive that all repairs to pedestrian crossings should be stepped up.
A directive to all councils
They described it as a life and death issue which was of national importance.
The Ministry of Transport even issued a directive to all local councils that all crossings should be fully equipped and properly prepared for use.
The Echo went out and about to catch the work in action and here is one busy crossing complete with tram tracks going through it in Sunderland.
Red hot and lots of fun at Middleton Camp
Also in the news that year, pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoyed the country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department.
It was red hot for their visit and here are some of the pupils having fun.
It was a great year for the Bradley family. They moved to a new house and the man who handed them the keys was the Minister of Health Aneurin Bevan.
Moving home to Thorndale Road
He met the new tenants, Susan and John Bradley, and their family of four, on the day they moved to Thorndale Road.
The move meant Mr Bradley was less than a mile from Silksworth Colliery, where he worked.
