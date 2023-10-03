News you can trust since 1873
Life in Sunderland in 1949, when road repairs and new houses where high on the agenda

Late 40s memories from Sunderland and County Durham

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Road safety was right at the forefront of public thinking in Sunderland in 1949.

Because that's the year when the Government gave a directive that all repairs to pedestrian crossings should be stepped up.

A pedestrian crossing in Sunderland in 1949.A pedestrian crossing in Sunderland in 1949.
A pedestrian crossing in Sunderland in 1949.
A directive to all councils

They described it as a life and death issue which was of national importance.

The Ministry of Transport even issued a directive to all local councils that all crossings should be fully equipped and properly prepared for use.

The Echo went out and about to catch the work in action and here is one busy crossing complete with tram tracks going through it in Sunderland.

Red hot and lots of fun at Middleton Camp

Also in the news that year, pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoyed the country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department.

Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sweet country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department. Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sweet country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department.
Pupils of Bishopwearmouth Girl's School enjoy the sweet country air and sunshine at the Middleton in Teesdale summer camp run by Sunderland Education Department.
It was red hot for their visit and here are some of the pupils having fun.

It was a great year for the Bradley family. They moved to a new house and the man who handed them the keys was the Minister of Health Aneurin Bevan.

Aneurin Bevan meeting the new tenants, Mrs and Mrs John Bradley, and their family of four.Aneurin Bevan meeting the new tenants, Mrs and Mrs John Bradley, and their family of four.
Aneurin Bevan meeting the new tenants, Mrs and Mrs John Bradley, and their family of four.

Moving home to Thorndale Road

He met the new tenants, Susan and John Bradley, and their family of four, on the day they moved to Thorndale Road. 

The move meant Mr Bradley was less than a mile from Silksworth Colliery, where he worked.

Tell us about the year you would like us to revisit in Wearside history. Email [email protected]

