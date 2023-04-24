News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
2 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
3 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Remembering Middleton Camp, where hundreds of Sunderland children had an adventure

What a place it was for countryside adventures – and here is Middleton Camp in a tribute.

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST

The outdoor adventure centre at Middleton in Teesdale welcomed thousands of Sunderland children who would spend days in the open air.

You could do archery, canoeing, rifle practice, team building, and end each day with fun times spent with your schoolmates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evening meals in the dining hall

Middleton Camp was a converted assembly hall which took Wearside children from the 1920s onwards.

Most Popular
Read More
Nine magic memories of Middleton Camp - where Sunderland young people embraced t...

There was a dormitory with bunk beds and lockers, a dining hall where evening meals were taken and pupils were expected to help with the washing up and cleaning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A lifetime of memories

It closed in 1990 having served Wearside pupils for almost 70 years.

But it left a lifetime of memories for many children.

At one point, it was so popular that schools had to hold draws to decide which children should go there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Did you love your trip to Middleton Camp? Email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandWearside