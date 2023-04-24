Remembering Middleton Camp, where hundreds of Sunderland children had an adventure
What a place it was for countryside adventures – and here is Middleton Camp in a tribute.
The outdoor adventure centre at Middleton in Teesdale welcomed thousands of Sunderland children who would spend days in the open air.
You could do archery, canoeing, rifle practice, team building, and end each day with fun times spent with your schoolmates.
Evening meals in the dining hall
Middleton Camp was a converted assembly hall which took Wearside children from the 1920s onwards.
There was a dormitory with bunk beds and lockers, a dining hall where evening meals were taken and pupils were expected to help with the washing up and cleaning.
A lifetime of memories
It closed in 1990 having served Wearside pupils for almost 70 years.
At one point, it was so popular that schools had to hold draws to decide which children should go there.
