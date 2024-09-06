Read all about it! Celebrating Sunderland's paper boys and girls of days gone by
It’s National Newspaper Carrier Day on September 4 and we are celebrating the people who give up their time to deliver the news - often at unsocial hours.
Okay, so it’s really an American celebration but it gives us a chance to read all about the Wearside boys and girls from the past.
Besieged on D-Day
First, we go back to 1944 when Echo newspaper deliverers were besieged on D-Day as they brought the latest editions of the paper to the streets.
Next, we move to 1975 when these people were shortlisted for the Newsboy of the Year title on Wearside.
Pictured are Michael McLoughlin, Edwin Arthur, and Derek Winter, Sunderland; Back: Michael Kennedy, Shiney Row; John Anderson, Sunderland; Gordon Surtees, and William Jackson both of Hetton.
Michael gets the bird
We love this story from 1981.
Paper boy Michael Woodward gained a new friend during a paper round that year. He was followed home one morning by a jackdaw.
Sean was a hero in the street
On to 1988 when Echo newsboy Sean McAnaney was presented with Newspaper Boy of the Month award.
He was entered for the competition by his boss, Fred Kitts of Toronto Road, Thorney Close.
The award came because Sean and a friend helped a stranger after he fell to the ground outside his home.
Super stars from Seaham
Lastly, lets hear it for these paper boys and girls from Seaham.
Craig Short (14) Kayleigh Scott (19) Mark Scott (17) and Robert Brown (17) were in the news in 2010 for being helpful.
Here they are at Clives Newsagents in Harbour Walk. We want to know if you were a newspaper deliver and what you remember most about those days.
