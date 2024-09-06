Read all about it! Celebrating Sunderland's paper boys and girls of days gone by

Round of applause for Wearside’s paper boys and girls.

It’s National Newspaper Carrier Day on September 4 and we are celebrating the people who give up their time to deliver the news - often at unsocial hours.

Okay, so it’s really an American celebration but it gives us a chance to read all about the Wearside boys and girls from the past.

Besieged on D-Day

First, we go back to 1944 when Echo newspaper deliverers were besieged on D-Day as they brought the latest editions of the paper to the streets.

Echo newspaper delivers were besieged as they handed out copies on D-Day. | se

Next, we move to 1975 when these people were shortlisted for the Newsboy of the Year title on Wearside.

Pictured are Michael McLoughlin, Edwin Arthur, and Derek Winter, Sunderland; Back: Michael Kennedy, Shiney Row; John Anderson, Sunderland; Gordon Surtees, and William Jackson both of Hetton.

Michael gets the bird

Michael McLoughlin, Edwin Arthur, Derek Winter, Michael Kennedy, John Anderson ,Gordon Surtees, and William Jackson were all hoping to be chosen as the Newsboy of the Year in 1975. | se

We love this story from 1981.

Paper boy Michael Woodward gained a new friend during a paper round that year. He was followed home one morning by a jackdaw.

Sean was a hero in the street

Michael Woodward and his new friend who adopted him during his paper round in 1981. | se

On to 1988 when Echo newsboy Sean McAnaney was presented with Newspaper Boy of the Month award.

He was entered for the competition by his boss, Fred Kitts of Toronto Road, Thorney Close.

Echo newsboy Sean McAnaney won the Newspaper Boy of the Month award in 1988 after helping a stranger who fell. | se

The award came because Sean and a friend helped a stranger after he fell to the ground outside his home.

Super stars from Seaham

Lastly, lets hear it for these paper boys and girls from Seaham.

Craig Short (14) Kayleigh Scott (19) Mark Scott (17) and Robert Brown (17) were in the news in 2010 for being helpful.

Here they are at Clives Newsagents in Harbour Walk. We want to know if you were a newspaper deliver and what you remember most about those days.