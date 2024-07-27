Nine curious Sunderland and Durham place names, and where they came from - including Marley Pots, Witherwack and Shiney Row

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jul 2024, 05:37 BST

Here’s a poser for you. Where did Marley Pots get its name from. Or how about Shiney Row and Silksworth.

We have taken an Echo archive look at some Wearside and County Durham locations and where their names originated from.

Get ready for a Saxon link to Hetton and Penshaw, why Witherwack could be connected to a wood and the clay link to Marley Pots.

Nine Sunderland and Durham place names explained.

1. It's all in the name

Cleadon, which is more than 1,000 years old, derives from Cliffa-dun which means the hill with a slope.

2. Cleadon

Originally known as Dun Holm, it meant hill island.

3. Durham

Here is Front Street in Hetton in an undated photo. The former mining village dates back to Anglo-Saxon times, with the name Hetton-le-Hole or 'Heppedune' meaning Bramble Hill.

4. Hetton

