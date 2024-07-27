We have taken an Echo archive look at some Wearside and County Durham locations and where their names originated from.
Get ready for a Saxon link to Hetton and Penshaw, why Witherwack could be connected to a wood and the clay link to Marley Pots.
1. It's all in the name
Nine Sunderland and Durham place names explained. | se
2. Cleadon
Cleadon, which is more than 1,000 years old, derives from Cliffa-dun which means the hill with a slope. | se
3. Durham
Originally known as Dun Holm, it meant hill island. | se
4. Hetton
Here is Front Street in Hetton in an undated photo.
The former mining village dates back to Anglo-Saxon times, with the name Hetton-le-Hole or 'Heppedune' meaning Bramble Hill. | se
