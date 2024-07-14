The dog which caused chaos in Hetton by running off with a can of paint
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They had to jump out of the way when the town’s main street was given a new coat of paint - by a small dog!
Emulsion went everywhere
It happened in the summer of 1970 and plenty of shoppers scattered. But several people, as well as the dog, did not avoid it.
They were covered in white emulsion paint as it ran amok in Front Street - dragging an open tin of paint behind it.
The incident happened when a shopper who had bought the large tin of paint decided to leave his dog outside a grocery shop because he could not take it with him into a food store.
Shop fronts were covered
He also left the heavy tin of paint outside with the dog and it is believed that someone then tied the dog’s lead to the tin after prising open the lid.
The dog took fright and ran off, soaking several pedestrians in paint and leaving a mess on the pavements, shop fronts and roadway.
The mess was made worse by cars spreading the paint on their tyres.
Tell us more
Do you remember this incident, or seeing the traces of paint left in Front Street?
We would love to hear your memories of this story or any other interesting tale from Wearside’s colourful past.
Get in touch with your stories and pictures by emailing them to [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.