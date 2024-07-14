Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers in Hetton could barely believe their eyes.

They had to jump out of the way when the town’s main street was given a new coat of paint - by a small dog!

Emulsion went everywhere

It happened in the summer of 1970 and plenty of shoppers scattered. But several people, as well as the dog, did not avoid it.

The clean-up operation in Hetton after a dog trailed a tin of paint down Front Street. | se

They were covered in white emulsion paint as it ran amok in Front Street - dragging an open tin of paint behind it.

The incident happened when a shopper who had bought the large tin of paint decided to leave his dog outside a grocery shop because he could not take it with him into a food store.

Looking back at a Sunderland Echo report on the incident. | se

Shop fronts were covered

He also left the heavy tin of paint outside with the dog and it is believed that someone then tied the dog’s lead to the tin after prising open the lid.

The dog took fright and ran off, soaking several pedestrians in paint and leaving a mess on the pavements, shop fronts and roadway.

The mess was made worse by cars spreading the paint on their tyres.

There was paint all over the Front Street after this 1970 drama in Hetton. | se

Tell us more

Do you remember this incident, or seeing the traces of paint left in Front Street?

A more recent view of the area. | se

We would love to hear your memories of this story or any other interesting tale from Wearside’s colourful past.

Get in touch with your stories and pictures by emailing them to [email protected]