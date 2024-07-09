Serene scenes capture rural life in Sunderland's villages in 1959

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:45 BST

What could be more relaxing than a stroll through rural Sunderland and County Durham.

Have a look at a selection of superbly serene scenes showing life as it looked in 1959.

We have Penshaw, Dalton-le-Dale, Offerton, Tunstall, Burdon and more.

They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and we hope you enjoy our retro day in the villages.

A reminder of a time gone by in rural Wearside and County Durham.

1. Relax with these village life scenes

It was September 1959 when our photographer called at Burdon Village. Burdon Hall was once the home of the Bowes Lyon family, to which the Queen Mother belonged.

2. Burdon Village

Taking a moment to enjoy the view at Coxgreen in May 1959.

3. Coxgreen

Dalton le Dale in April 1959. Tell us if this scene brings back memories for you.

4. Dalton-le-Dale

