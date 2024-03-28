Nine Easter traditions we've seen on Wearside - from jarping to welly flinging

Wearside's past is filled with wonderful and colourful Easter traditions. But we are wondering how many you joined in with over the years.

Maybe you had a go at an egg jarping challenge or rolled an egg down Penshaw Hill. We've got welly flinging and a Whitburn Easter race which raised eyebrows.

Or perhaps you took part in the Good Friday services, or raising of the cross on Tunstall Hills?

They all make up a vital part of our Easter heritage as these Echo photos show.

A time for tradition Nine Wearside traditions we've seen at Easter. How many do you take part in.

A Fawcett Street tradition Thousands took to the streets for the Good Friday service in Fawcett Street, in 1957.

Throwing it back to 1975 It's an age-old tradition and here are children enjoying a Spring Welly Fling in Backhouse Park on Easter Sunday in 1975.