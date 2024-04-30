15 fantastic pictures capturing dancing memories in Sunderland

Counting you down to International Dance Day

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:14 BST

Whether it’s the waltz, salsa, disco or Bollywood, we’ve got you covered.

International Dance Day was marked this week on April 29 and the world will be celebrating the event which has run since 1982.

We are joining in with 15 scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

So step back in time and enjoy tea dances in Springwell, Bollywood dancing at St Joseph’s Primary and Morris dancing in Dalton-le-Dale.

Cha cha check out these 15 different dance photos from Sunderland's past.

1. Strut your stuff to these dance memories

These fantastic members of Farringdon Disco Dance School were ready to perform in February 1994.

2. Disco dancing in Farringdon

International Women's Day was hit in Murton in 2005, especially for these people who tried out salsa dancing at the Glebe Centre.

3. Salsa dancing in Murton

There was a huge crowd for the Maypole dancing at Hetton Lyons Primary School in May 2005.

4. Maypole dancing in Hetton

