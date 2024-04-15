19 more magnificent pictures from 1970s Sunderland school days

St Aidan’s, St Paul.s and St Joseph’s are all included

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:30 BST

We just could not resist another trip to Sunderland in the 1970s.

The classroom desk is beckoning once more as we look back at 19 more school photos from a fabulous decade.

We’ve got St Patrick’s, St Aidan’s, St Thomas Aquinas, Broadway, Farringdon and a whole host of other scenes.

Have a look at life on the school football pitch, the stage, and the sports hall thanks to these Echo archive photos.

Nineteen of the best reminders of your 1970s schooldays in Sunderland.

1. Super in the 70s

Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones gave some hints to St Aidan's Grammar School pupil Paul McKenna when she visited Sunderland in March 1970.

2. St Aidan's Grammar School in 1970

Pupils from St John's Church of England Primary School watched as the foundation stone was laid for the new building in June 1971.

3. St John's Church of England Primary School in 1971

Karen Stokoe, the daughter of SAFC manager Bob Stokoe, was the envy of her classmates at Fulwell Grange School when she took a ball to school in 1973.

4. Fulwell Grange School in 1973

