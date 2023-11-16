News you can trust since 1873
Children in Need memories from Sunderland over the years

A toast to the man who dressed as a French maid

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Pudsey Power returns this week.

It's Children in Need Day on Friday which means more fun - just like this lot had in Sunderland in years gone by.

Retro at Redby Primary

The Sunderland Echo has made its own tribute to the fantastic cause and you can watch it here.

We've got fundraising from Redby Primary School, Barnes Infants and St Patrick's Primary in 2012.

Pudsey and his friends at Barnes Primary School.Pudsey and his friends at Barnes Primary School.
Pudsey and his friends at Barnes Primary School.

From 2011, we've got children who did the Pudsey walk at New Penshaw Primary.

Conga time

Maybe we got you on camera doing a sponsored conga.

Conga, Pudsey and fundraising. A perfect combination in 2011.Conga, Pudsey and fundraising. A perfect combination in 2011.
Conga, Pudsey and fundraising. A perfect combination in 2011.

Owen Davis got dressed as a French maid when he went swimming in the North Sea in 2011.

Owen Davis was ready to go swimming in 2011.Owen Davis was ready to go swimming in 2011.
Owen Davis was ready to go swimming in 2011.

Give yourselves a pat on the back

Or were you at the Aquatic Centre when Pudsey came to town in 2008.

We've got much more besides and lots of thanks to pass on for all your magnificent efforts.

Tell us what you will be doing for Children in Need this year. Email [email protected]

