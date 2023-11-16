Children in Need memories from Sunderland over the years
A toast to the man who dressed as a French maid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pudsey Power returns this week.
It's Children in Need Day on Friday which means more fun - just like this lot had in Sunderland in years gone by.
Retro at Redby Primary
The Sunderland Echo has made its own tribute to the fantastic cause and you can watch it here.
We've got fundraising from Redby Primary School, Barnes Infants and St Patrick's Primary in 2012.
From 2011, we've got children who did the Pudsey walk at New Penshaw Primary.
Conga time
Maybe we got you on camera doing a sponsored conga.
Owen Davis got dressed as a French maid when he went swimming in the North Sea in 2011.
Give yourselves a pat on the back
Or were you at the Aquatic Centre when Pudsey came to town in 2008.
We've got much more besides and lots of thanks to pass on for all your magnificent efforts.
Tell us what you will be doing for Children in Need this year. Email [email protected]