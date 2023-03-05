News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures celebrating 15 years of the Sunderland Aquatic Centre - we've got galas, demonstrations and VIP visitors

Not long now until the 15th anniversary of Aquatic Centre and the day it opened.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

Since then, it has seen galas, spectacular displays and a visit by royalty.

It even saw a traffic warden in the pool – with his sign!

If you love a day in the water, this is the place for you. Have a browse through our Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1. Taking shape

Pictured just weeks before it opened were Sunderland Council's Cabinet member for Culture and Sport Mel Spedding and Council leader Bob Symonds.

Photo: TY

2. Performing in the pool

A wonderful display was part of the official opening events in 2008.

Photo: se

3. Royalty on Wearside

Princess Anne receives a bouquet of flowers from Jay Smythe from the Learn to Swim programme at Sunderland Aquatic Centre in 2009.

Photo: se

4. Martin makes a splash

School crossing patrol officer, Martin Dent jumped into the pool to launch Sunderland's 24 hour Swimathon at the Aquatic centre in 2012.

Photo: Corrina Atkinson

