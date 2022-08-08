Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report commended the school, which is located on Mount Road, for its “high expectations” which pupils respond well to and the strong relationships of trust built between staff and children.

Inspectors highlighted that pupils were happy, showed good concentration and “try their best” in lessons.

At the core of the school’s success was its values covering behaviour, positive attitude, respect, never giving up, enthusiasm and staying safe.

The report stated: “The school embodies its core values – the ‘Barnes values’. They are seen everywhere and are rewarded each week in assembly. Pupils know and explain how values such as behaving well, having a positive attitude and never giving up make the school a happy place.

"Pupils talk of being kind and respecting differences in each other. Bullying is extremely rare.”

Lead inspector Phil Scott identified the introduction of a new phonics programme as a key factor behind the children’s progress.

Barnes Infant Academy has been judged as a good school following its latest Ofsted inspection.

He said: “Pupils’ progress is accelerating after issues caused by Covid-19. A new approach to the teaching of phonics is already bearing fruit. There is consistency across classes. Pupils are becoming skilled in decoding words they do not know by sight.

“Work is pitched well so pupils can blend sounds together to read new words. Books are carefully matched to pupils’ reading ability. This means they are becoming confident and fluent readers.”

Mr Scott was also fulsome in his praise of the provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He added: “The individual needs of all pupils are central to leaders’ priorities in school. This is especially the case for pupils identified as having SEND. Thorough work from the two special educational needs coordinators makes sure all pupils have access to all subjects in the curriculum.

"Extra help is given when it is needed. No one misses out on any part of school life or any part of learning.”