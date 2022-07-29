Sunderland children learn how to become life savers at local GP surgery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighty Year 6 pupils spent their last week at the school taking part in training days at South Hylton GP Surgery where they learnt how to deliver cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and to use a defibrillator.

The sessions left many children feeling confident in being able to use their new found skills in an emergency.

Isla Welsh said: "I will be able to help anyone in need of first aid, even my family."

Evie Bridge said: "It was fun and I learned so much and will know how to help someone in need."

Layla Patrickson added: "I really enjoyed the practical activities. I’m prepared and in control to help do first aid when required."

The sessions were organised in partnership with the Sunderland GP Alliance and funded by a grant from the Community Chest Fund from Sunderland City Council.

A South Hylton Primary Academy pupil practising delivering CPR.

Assistant Head of General Practice at the surgery, Kevin Doran, said: “The Practice, along with our accredited training provider Phoenix CPR, plan to deliver 10 sessions to children of all ages at the school.

"Over the last two years it has been difficult adapting to change for the children in our neighbourhood and we wanted to do something different. Through applying for the grant it enables the children to learn what basic life support is and how to use a defibrillator.”

Headteacher Christopher Mitchinson added: “The most likely recipient of life saving first aid is a family member or friend and it’s fair to say this training literally could save lives.

"The children were buzzing and everyone involved was really pleased with how it went.”

Pupils learn how to put a casualty into the recovery position.

The training also fitted with the school’s ethos to provide opportunities for children to excel outside the traditional curriculum.

Mr Mitchinson added: “We are committed to giving every child the opportunity and support to shine, and with that in mind this was a wonderful opportunity for our children to not only learn a vital, life saving skill, but to see so many different, potential careers first-hand.’

Pupil Emily Benson said: "It helped me to prepare for my future, as I would like to be a surgeon."

A South Hylton Primary Academy pupil learns how to check for vital signs of life.