Di Canio signs, ship sinks and St Thomas Aquinas closes, all on this day in Sunderland's history

A ship sank in the Wear and Sunderland were ready for a semi-final

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 09:49 BST

April 2: What a day in Wearside history.

From St Thomas Aquinas school closure to the arrival of Paolo di Canio, it has all happened.

It was the day when Stokoe's Sunderland held their last training session before setting up for the Cup semi-final in 1973.

And it was the day when a ship had to be raised after sinking in the Wear in 1946.

Have a look and see how many of these April 2 events you remember.

Nine event which happened on this day in Wearside history.

1. It all happened on April 2

Nine event which happened on this day in Wearside history.

Photo Sales
The delicate operation of raising the steamer Raloo 1,300 ton collier which sank opposite Austin's ship yard in the Wear

2. Raising a wreck in 1946

The delicate operation of raising the steamer Raloo 1,300 ton collier which sank opposite Austin's ship yard in the Wear

Photo Sales
Sunderland players took part in a final workout at Washington New Town gym before leaving for Derbyshire to prepare for the FA Cup semi final in 1973.

3. On their way to glory

Sunderland players took part in a final workout at Washington New Town gym before leaving for Derbyshire to prepare for the FA Cup semi final in 1973.

Photo Sales
The prizewinners at the Monkwearmouth School awards ceremony posed for this photo in 1974.

4. A line-up of Monkwearmouth winners

The prizewinners at the Monkwearmouth School awards ceremony posed for this photo in 1974.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HistorySunderlandSAFCNostalgiaSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.