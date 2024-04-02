April 2: What a day in Wearside history.
It was the day when Stokoe's Sunderland held their last training session before setting up for the Cup semi-final in 1973.
And it was the day when a ship had to be raised after sinking in the Wear in 1946.
Have a look and see how many of these April 2 events you remember.
1. It all happened on April 2
Nine event which happened on this day in Wearside history.
2. Raising a wreck in 1946
The delicate operation of raising the steamer Raloo 1,300 ton collier which sank opposite Austin's ship yard in the Wear
3. On their way to glory
Sunderland players took part in a final workout at Washington New Town gym before leaving for Derbyshire to prepare for the FA Cup semi final in 1973.
4. A line-up of Monkwearmouth winners
The prizewinners at the Monkwearmouth School awards ceremony posed for this photo in 1974.
