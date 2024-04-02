April 2: What a day in Wearside history.

From St Thomas Aquinas school closure to the arrival of Paolo di Canio, it has all happened.

It was the day when Stokoe's Sunderland held their last training session before setting up for the Cup semi-final in 1973.

And it was the day when a ship had to be raised after sinking in the Wear in 1946.

Have a look and see how many of these April 2 events you remember.

Nine event which happened on this day in Wearside history.

The delicate operation of raising the steamer Raloo 1,300 ton collier which sank opposite Austin's ship yard in the Wear

Sunderland players took part in a final workout at Washington New Town gym before leaving for Derbyshire to prepare for the FA Cup semi final in 1973.

The prizewinners at the Monkwearmouth School awards ceremony posed for this photo in 1974.