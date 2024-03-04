Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio feels the club need to "push more" and that Black Cats supporters deserve to see their team in the Premier League again.

The ex-West Ham, Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday player has been out of work since leaving Wearside back in 2013.

The Italian was very much an ‘outside-of-the-box’ appointment after his initial success as a manager at Swindon Town. Di Canio’s high standards helped persevere Sunderland’s top-flight status but would also be his undoing the following season with the former attacker sacked after a loss against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

However, speaking at an autograph signing event Di Canio was captured on camera discussing his old club's fortunes with TikTok user and Sunderland fan @djb100. Di Canio was asked about the club's recent fortunes in the Championship with the Black Cats currently on a four-game losing streak.

"During the season they have done a good job because it's obvious when you are close to the top six that you are doing well," Di Canio stated.

"But in this moment, they need to push more obviously you know because I can't imagine Sunderland not playing in the Premier League because of their supporters, their fams, the stadium. They are absolutely amazing and they deserve to play in the Premier League."

Di Canio revealed last year that he rejected interest from Saudi Arabia after being sounded out for a job by fellow Italian Roberto Mancini.

Mancini is now in charge of the Saudia Arabia national team having won the last European Championships with Italy, putting pen to paper on a staggering £77million in the Middle East deal that will run for three years.

Di Canio was offered a coaching role by the former Manchester City title winner but turned the move down but stated that he had to give the decision much thought before ultimately rejecting the chance to move to Saudi Arabia.

He explained to La Stampa why he rejected the job, saying: "I didn't just say no to oil money, because it would have been an important experience in an environment that wants to grow and establish itself like I do myself.

"Mancini didn't offer me a minor role, he wanted me as a second coach on the pitch to train and improve the players.

"His courtship made me proud, especially given that we aren't particularly close: a few games of padel, a chat and not a lot more, so if he thought about me, it's because he believes in my ideas and my work.

"I want to thank him, it wasn't easy to decide. I contemplated it for a long time and in the end, I chose to follow my heart."