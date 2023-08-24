"We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements this year."

St Aidan's Catholic Academy deputy head Anne-Marie Whitten praised the efforts of both staff and students as pupils arrived at collect their GCSE results today.

The moment of truth

The school has seen 30 of all grades achieved at level 9-7, the equivalent of the former A*-A, while 91 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 and above in English and 77 per cent grade 5.

And more than 30 % of the boys achieved grade 9-7 in maths, despite national predictions of poor male performance in the subject.

"It was also pleasing to note that the initial calculations for progress 8 demonstrate all pupils make outstanding progress from their starting points," said Marie-Anne.

"This level of excellence does not happen by accident - the boys and staff have worked extremely hard, living and breathing our core values, dedicating time to their studies and climbing to the top of their mountain.

Deputy head Anne-Marie Whitten

"These results reflect the commitment to excellence in education at our school."

One pupil whose mountain was bigger than most is Phelan Ateesa. He admitted he was a problem pupil until he decided to turn his educational life around.

"I used to be very naughty," he said.

Phelan Atessa

"I almost got excluded, I got a lot of detentions. I did not really care about what the teachers said and I did not like being told what to do.

My brother used to come to the school and he had a word with me and so did my mam and I thought it was time to change around for this last year and prove to myself that I could do good.

"I have stuck my head down and focused and I have come out better."

Phelan earned a 6 in Religious Studies, 5s in English Language and Literature and 4s in Maths, Geography and Combined Science and is looking forward to sixth form - though hasn't decided quite what subjects he will be studying.

Murtaza Zahid

Murtaza Zahid has no such doubts after earning 9s and 8s across the board.

"It's what I expected - I feel good," he said.