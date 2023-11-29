News you can trust since 1873
Nine memories from Greens in Sunderland as Low Row pub goes up for sale

It's one of a string of Wearside pubs up for sale

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT

Let's have a toast to Greens pub in Sunderland.

The Low Row favourite has been put up for sale, along with numerous other locals.

The Sunderland Echo reported on the news that Greens as well as The Prior in Doxford Park, Britannia in Houghton, Cross Keys in Washington, Guide Post Inn in Springwell Village, Black Bull in East Boldon, and Lambton Arms in Chester-le-Street will all go on the market in the New Year.

Administrators have hailed it as 'a rare opportunity' for an investor to take on the portfolio.

In the meantime, join us for an Echo archive journey into past pictures from Greens.

A pub in the news. Tell us if you remember these Greens scenes from the past.

1. A toast to Greens

A pub in the news. Tell us if you remember these Greens scenes from the past.

Pub manager Paul Davison and fellow staff member Laura Davison were planning a reunion for people who used Crowtree Leisure Centre. Here they are in 2004.

2. Crowtree memories

Pub manager Paul Davison and fellow staff member Laura Davison were planning a reunion for people who used Crowtree Leisure Centre. Here they are in 2004.

Darren Cook makes a cocktail at the Low Row pub in 2009.

3. Cocktail time

Darren Cook makes a cocktail at the Low Row pub in 2009.

How the Low Row pub looked in 2009.

4. Flashback to this scene

How the Low Row pub looked in 2009.

