The Fox and Tree aiming to become foodie hotspot at historic East Durham pub

Just seven months after breathing new life into an historic coaching inn and The Fox and Tree is fast becoming a destination gastropub.

The Fox and Tree, Dalton-le-Dale

Owners Ian Foxton and Paul Rowntree - whose surnames inspired the name of the pub - took over the reins of the former Times Inn in Dalton-le-Dale, near Seaham, in March this year.

Owners Ian Foxton and Paul Rowntree

Both come from great hospitality stock, with Ian, from Sunderland, having worked in pubs in the area for 23 years and chef patron Paul donning the whites in prestigious kitchens, including restaurants in London’s Bond Street and Knightsbridge, Michelin-starred venues, cruise ships and cooking for world leaders at the 2001 G8 summit in Genoa.

The name is inspired by the owners' surnames

After working for other pub bosses, however, they decided to pool their pub management and culinary talents to open their own venture.

Their pub in Stockton Road was once on the old A19 road, in the dip between Seaham and Murton, and was a popular pit stop for thirsty travellers for 400 years.

The pub has plenty of cosy corners

After it closed as The Times Inn in 2019, there was much demand from the local community to keep it as a pub and Ian says there's been a great response from locals, as well as those from further afield, to their venture.

"It's become a real destination spot and we're getting some great feedback," he said.

"After developing other pubs in the area, from big companies to independents, it's great to finally give it a go myself.

"I'd always been aware of this site and knew it had great potential. It was totally derelict when we got the keys and I designed the look myself while Paul heads up the food side. We've gone for a traditional country pub feel, a home from home, with a great gastro pub offering, we're very food led."

Features at the pub include open fires, original panelling, cosy corners and even a dog snug for the dog walkers as well as a regular quiz night.

The dog snug at The Fox and Tree

Ian added: "We've already built up a regular trade, as well as people who've never been before, it's really starting to build. People are glad to see it open again and the reviews on the food have been amazing."

Proving particularly popular is their Lunch for Less deal, which runs Wednesday to Friday from 12pm to 3.30pm which offers diners two courses for £13 or three courses for £15, with options such as braised lamb mince, Dutch mash, buttered greens, herb dumpling and marmalade sponge pudding with vanilla bean custard.

The site dates back 400 years

Paul says they've worked hard to get the right balance between quality and price, with all dishes made from scratch.

"We feel as though there's nothing else like this in the area," said the chef.

"After working in so many other kitchens for other people, it was really important to me to be able to do what I wanted to do.

"What's really important is, of course, the taste, how it looks, that it's appealing, but also that it's proper food, prepared in a 'cheffy' way, that's good value."

From November 22, the pub will also be running a Christmas Fayre menu while their Breakfast with Santa event is already sold out.

*The Fox and Tree, Stockton Road, Dalton-le-Dale, is closed on Mondays, and open for food Wednesday and Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-9pm. Sundays 11am-5pm. It's open Tuesdays for drinks and quiz night from 12pm-11pm. Parking is at the rear of the pub.

On the menu

One of the mains

A sample of some of the many menu options:

Starters

Chicken liver parfait, pain d'epice, mirabelle jam - £7

Seared king scallops, celeriac purée, truffle and balsamic dressing - £12

Mains and puddings

Pan braised Toulouse sausage, burnt butter mash, hispi cabbage and red wine sauce - £14

Scorched fennel, chilli and hazelnut gnocchi, parmesan - £15

Orange financier, hazelnut and chocolate cremeux - £6