Thousands of Sunderland people will still have memories of Bob A Job Week

The annual tradition saw Scouts knocking on people's doors each April to ask if they could do tasks for a small reward.

The youngsters who washed a fire engine

Tell us if you remember the jobs you did.

These youngsters had a wonderful job in 1984.

Boys from the first Sunderland Offerton Scout Group washed Grindon Fire Station's fire engines. Pictured with the hose was Jason Waller, 12.

Boys from the first Sunderland Offerton Scout Group were pictured cleaning down a Grindon Fire Station fire engine in 1984.

Thorney Close Cubs and Scouts cleaned the Mayor's car back in 1985. Who do you recognise in this photo?

Boots galore - and they were perfectly polished

Thorney Close Cubs and Scouts during Bob A Job Week in 1985, with Mayor Coun George Elliott watching on.

One year later, St Cuthberts cubs polished boots at Dykelands Drill Hall.

Boys from the 47th St Cuthbert Cub Scout pack polished their way through more than 100 pairs of army boots.

Boys from the 47th St Cuthbert Cub Scout pack who polished their way through 100 boots in 1986.

Pictured are Cub scout Steven Green (left) and Mark Robson hoping their work passes the inspection of Capt Jack Shields. Tell us about the wonderful tasks you took on and how much you raised.