Remembering Bob A Job Week in Sunderland, washing cars, mowing lawns and polishing boots
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of Sunderland people will still have memories of Bob A Job Week
The annual tradition saw Scouts knocking on people's doors each April to ask if they could do tasks for a small reward.
The youngsters who washed a fire engine
Tell us if you remember the jobs you did.
These youngsters had a wonderful job in 1984.
Boys from the first Sunderland Offerton Scout Group washed Grindon Fire Station's fire engines. Pictured with the hose was Jason Waller, 12.
Thorney Close Cubs and Scouts cleaned the Mayor's car back in 1985. Who do you recognise in this photo?
Boots galore - and they were perfectly polished
One year later, St Cuthberts cubs polished boots at Dykelands Drill Hall.
Boys from the 47th St Cuthbert Cub Scout pack polished their way through more than 100 pairs of army boots.
Pictured are Cub scout Steven Green (left) and Mark Robson hoping their work passes the inspection of Capt Jack Shields. Tell us about the wonderful tasks you took on and how much you raised.
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.