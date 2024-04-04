Nine Sunderland children who hit the headlines in 1994

They were the child stars who grabbed the Sunderland headlines 30 years ago.

All these kids made the news in 1994 and we are asking 'where are they now?'

Little Alex Rochester shared his Teddy Bear with the Duchess of Kent and Sasha Hunnam made history when she was born that year.

Amy Palmer got the honour of naming a new Villa Pop and Scott Merchant sat on the knee of a Gladiator.

1 . Kids in the headlines Back when they were young. Did you feature in the Echo when you were a child in 1994?

2 . Sasha was a special arrival Sasha Hunnan was the first baby to be born into the care of City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Trust. Here she is with mum Linda and City Hospitals Sunderland chairman David Graham.

3 . A bonny line-up Meet the winners of the 1994 Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition - Michell Gettins, 33 month; Charlotte Norman, 22 months; and 8 month old Laura Questra.

4 . The day you met a princess Were you one of the children who met Princess Anne when she came to Sunderland High School?