Nine stunning scenes from Sunderland over the years as we mark World Photography Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST

Pictures can say a thousand words and these retro Sunderland photos are no exception.

Today is World Photography Day and we are celebrating by taking a look at a selection of Wearside photos from years gone by.

They were all taken by Sunderland Echo photographers and show stunning images ranging from a Whitburn Autumn in 1988 to drama at the Sunderland Airshow in 2007.

See how many of these wonderful Wearside moments you remember.

A gallery of pictures to show just how powerful photography can be.

1. The power of pictures

A gallery of pictures to show just how powerful photography can be.

Autumn leaves in Whitburn in 1988.

2. Golden in Whitburn

Autumn leaves in Whitburn in 1988.

Ambit created a spectacular illumination when the power was switched on to show the sculpture in its shimmering glory for the first time in 1999.

3. A 'first' in 1999

Ambit created a spectacular illumination when the power was switched on to show the sculpture in its shimmering glory for the first time in 1999.

The Stadium of Light after a blizzard in February 2004.

4. Striking in the snow

The Stadium of Light after a blizzard in February 2004.

