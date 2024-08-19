Today is World Photography Day and we are celebrating by taking a look at a selection of Wearside photos from years gone by.

They were all taken by Sunderland Echo photographers and show stunning images ranging from a Whitburn Autumn in 1988 to drama at the Sunderland Airshow in 2007.

See how many of these wonderful Wearside moments you remember.

1 . The power of pictures A gallery of pictures to show just how powerful photography can be. | se Photo Sales

2 . Golden in Whitburn Autumn leaves in Whitburn in 1988. | se Photo Sales

3 . A 'first' in 1999 Ambit created a spectacular illumination when the power was switched on to show the sculpture in its shimmering glory for the first time in 1999. | se Photo Sales

4 . Striking in the snow The Stadium of Light after a blizzard in February 2004. | se Photo Sales