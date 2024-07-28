The genius Sunderland 18 year old who came up with a brilliant lifesaving idea
Graham Stouph was in the sixth form in 1988 and had an idea for a rucksack with a difference.
The 18 year old came up with a design which incorporated solar power.
It’s a genius idea from Graham
It created enough energy to power a variety of gadgets and an Echo story at the time said: “It could have meant the difference between life and death.”
To jog your memories of 1988 further, here are some more stories which made the Sunderland Echo headlines that year.
Crab sticks for life
Joan Smith earned herself a supply of free crab sticks for life after she found a gold marker in her weekly supply from Herron's Fish and Shellfish stall in Park Lane Market.
Yoga was a big hit at the Royal Infirmary in Sunderland.
Shape up with a yoga memory
Nurse Jennie Browne, a trainee yoga teacher, put some of her colleagues through their paces, watched by Fiona Dixon, right.
Tell us if you were in the picture at the hospital 36 years ago.
Thompson Park hosted a games marathon and you might recognise the person who got it all under way.
Games galore in Thompson Park
It was former Sunderland footballer Jeff Clarke and here he is waiting for the signal from Geoff Hodgson, holding the clock, to start the games.
The pair were watched by some of the people taking part. Maybe you are among them.
