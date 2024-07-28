Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the Sunderland man who was still in school when he came up with a lifesaving design.

Graham Stouph was in the sixth form in 1988 and had an idea for a rucksack with a difference.

The 18 year old came up with a design which incorporated solar power.

It’s a genius idea from Graham

Graham Stouph and his solar rucksack which he created in 1988. | se

It created enough energy to power a variety of gadgets and an Echo story at the time said: “It could have meant the difference between life and death.”

To jog your memories of 1988 further, here are some more stories which made the Sunderland Echo headlines that year.

Crab sticks for life

Joan Smith earned herself a supply of free crab sticks for life after she found a gold marker in her weekly supply from Herron's Fish and Shellfish stall in Park Lane Market.

Joan Smith tries out one of the crabsticks after winning a lifetime’s supply in 1988. | se

Yoga was a big hit at the Royal Infirmary in Sunderland.

Shape up with a yoga memory

Nurse Jennie Browne, a trainee yoga teacher, put some of her colleagues through their paces, watched by Fiona Dixon, right.

A spot of yoga for the staff at Sunderland's Royal Infirmary in 1988. | se

Tell us if you were in the picture at the hospital 36 years ago.

Thompson Park hosted a games marathon and you might recognise the person who got it all under way.

Games galore in Thompson Park

It was former Sunderland footballer Jeff Clarke and here he is waiting for the signal from Geoff Hodgson, holding the clock, to start the games.

The pair were watched by some of the people taking part. Maybe you are among them.