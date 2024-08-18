The day 200 messages in bottles went out to sea at Seaham, and what happened to them
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of East Durham people will because they sent bottles out to sea in a mass exercise almost 40 years ago.
Messages back from Germany and Denmark
The people who originally sent the messages became pen pals with the finders of the bottles. They included Helen Brantingham, aged three at the time and from Seaton, who got a letter from Germany; and her brother Matthew, 4, whose bottle reached Denmark. The event was part of the German Seamen’s Mission centenary celebrations.
Replies came within days of each other
Nine people received messages back. Their replies arrived within days of each other from the different destinations. All those who received replies got gifts from the International Mission at Seaham. Tell us if you were one of the people who sent messages in a bottle and where you got a reply from.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.