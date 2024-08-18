The day 200 messages in bottles went out to sea at Seaham, and what happened to them

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Aug 2024, 05:45 BST
Who remembers sending a message in a bottle back in the day?

Hundreds of East Durham people will because they sent bottles out to sea in a mass exercise almost 40 years ago.

It happened in 1985 when 200 people threw them into the water at Seaham.

Messages back from Germany and Denmark

Beverley Weir, Peter Henry, Matthew Brantingham, Dave Brown, Adam Short and Bill Brooks were among the people who sent messages in a bottle from Seaham.Beverley Weir, Peter Henry, Matthew Brantingham, Dave Brown, Adam Short and Bill Brooks were among the people who sent messages in a bottle from Seaham.
Beverley Weir, Peter Henry, Matthew Brantingham, Dave Brown, Adam Short and Bill Brooks were among the people who sent messages in a bottle from Seaham.

The people who originally sent the messages became pen pals with the finders of the bottles. They included Helen Brantingham, aged three at the time and from Seaton, who got a letter from Germany; and her brother Matthew, 4, whose bottle reached Denmark. The event was part of the German Seamen’s Mission centenary celebrations.

Seaham beach which saw a huge message-sending exercise in 1985.Seaham beach which saw a huge message-sending exercise in 1985.
Seaham beach which saw a huge message-sending exercise in 1985.

Replies came within days of each other

A reminder of life in Seaham in the 1980s.A reminder of life in Seaham in the 1980s.
A reminder of life in Seaham in the 1980s.

Nine people received messages back. Their replies arrived within days of each other from the different destinations. All those who received replies got gifts from the International Mission at Seaham. Tell us if you were one of the people who sent messages in a bottle and where you got a reply from.

