They’re the cat’s whiskers among felines.

We are talking about the Wearside moggies who made the headlines and we are celebrating them once more.

After all, International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 and we think our local animals deserve a mention.

Mumbo had a jumbo adventure

Let’s have a look at some who made the news.

In 2012, Mumbo the cat survived a trip to The Bridges under the bonnet of a car.

Peter Simm discovered his motor wasn’t running properly. When he looked under the bonnet, he discovered that Mumbo was just inches from death as she slid into the engine.

Memories of Mumbo, the cat who got stuck in a car engine in 2012. | se

The fire brigade was called in to free terrified Mumbo who belonged to his neighbours and had been reported missing.

The Seaham cat who won a national title

Nelson the one-eyed cat was in the running for a national award in 2014. Nelson’s nomination followed a host of ordeals he had to contend with while living at Seaham’s north dock. Abandoned as part of a litter, a fisherman rescued a bag spotted floating in the water in the town harbour, but only Nelson and one of his brothers survived. He lost an eye, reportedly either in a fight with his sibling or after thugs threw stones at him.

But there was a happy ending as Nelson found a loving home. His story led to him being nominated for the National Cat Awards at London’s Savoy Hotel.

Trapped under rubble for two weeks

How we reported Nelson's story in 2014. | nw

A sadder story emerged in 1997.

A cat lost at least one life after spending two weeks trapped under rubble in a Sunderland factory.

It was only rescued when staff heard its anguished cries a fortnight later.

The cat was bedraggled but otherwise uninjured by its ordeal, and went to a good home.

This cat was bedraggled but unharmed after it was rescued from rubble in 1997. | se

Sheba loved to go for a ride

Further back in time, Sheba the cat twice hitched a ride in car engines in 1996.

The first trip –a few miles across her native Sunderland – was a mere warm-up for her second excursion which was a two-week holiday to Alnwick in Northumberland.

