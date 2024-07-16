Remembering the day demolition began on Sunderland's Roker Park in 1997

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:04 BST
It was a day of huge emotion on this day in 1997 - the day the demolition of Roker Park began.

The Sunderland Echo was there to capture the scenes as the bulldozers moved in.

Roker End was the first to go

Ninety nine years of football had been seen at the old ground but it was time to move on to pastures new.

The Roker End was the first to go, and the timber floors of the Clock Stand were stripped away.

Bulldozers meant the end was in sight

A week later, bulldozers began work on other parts of the ground as a piece of history was removed from Sunderland.

East Boldon-based G O’Brien did the work for Wimpey Homes, which was due to begin building 130 homes on the site in late summer that year.

Tell us if you have a piece of Roker Park memorabilia that you treasure. And share your memories of your favourite moments at the old ground.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

