It was a day of huge emotion on this day in 1997 - the day the demolition of Roker Park began.

The Sunderland Echo was there to capture the scenes as the bulldozers moved in.

Roker End was the first to go

The Roker End was the first to go, and the timber floors of the Clock Stand were stripped away.

Bulldozers meant the end was in sight

A week later, bulldozers began work on other parts of the ground as a piece of history was removed from Sunderland.

East Boldon-based G O’Brien did the work for Wimpey Homes, which was due to begin building 130 homes on the site in late summer that year.

