Meet Sunderland's most extreme running fundraisers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hats off to Ben Cook after his incredible 52-mile fundraising effort

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ultrarunner covered the distance between the North East’s big three football clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nine pictures showing life in Sunderland in 2004

It got us thinking about the other wonderful charity backers who went the distance to raise money.

A trio of top fundraisers

Let’s start in 2014 when ultra distance runner Mark Allison was the special guest to open the new gym facilities at St Bede's RC Primary School, Washington.

se

Tell us if you were there to see him.

An unbelievable effort for Grace House

se

In 2013, Dean Henderson ran the Wall Ultra Marathon then immediately tackled the Race for Grace.

He presented the money raised to Karen Maclenna of Grace House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

63 marathons in 63 days

Two years earlier, marathon man Andy McMenemy set off from Silksworth Sports Complex before attempting his 63rd marathon in as many days.

se

He was trying to set a world record of 66 consecutive ultra-marathons in 66 days.

He is seen here being given a send off by Sunderland Mayor Councillor Tom Martin and a group of bagpipe players We want to know of the charity heroes you know in your community.