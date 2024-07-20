Meet Sunderland's most extreme running fundraisers
The ultrarunner covered the distance between the North East’s big three football clubs.
As reported in the Sunderland Echo, Ben took in Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle grounds to raise thousands of pounds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
It got us thinking about the other wonderful charity backers who went the distance to raise money.
A trio of top fundraisers
Let’s start in 2014 when ultra distance runner Mark Allison was the special guest to open the new gym facilities at St Bede's RC Primary School, Washington.
An unbelievable effort for Grace House
In 2013, Dean Henderson ran the Wall Ultra Marathon then immediately tackled the Race for Grace.
He presented the money raised to Karen Maclenna of Grace House.
63 marathons in 63 days
Two years earlier, marathon man Andy McMenemy set off from Silksworth Sports Complex before attempting his 63rd marathon in as many days.
He was trying to set a world record of 66 consecutive ultra-marathons in 66 days.
He is seen here being given a send off by Sunderland Mayor Councillor Tom Martin and a group of bagpipe players We want to know of the charity heroes you know in your community.
