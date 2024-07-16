Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland ultra-runner Ben Cook has completed a gruelling 52-mile run between the North East’s big three football clubs.

Ben finished on Saturday, July 13, after taking in Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle grounds to raise thousands of pounds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Ben, 31, was allowed access to the Riverside Stadium where he set-off at 8am with Middlesbrough supporter and fellow runner David Bullock before being joined by 10 other friends and runners at the Stadium of Light for the final 16 miles to St James’ Park.

Setting off on his birthday, Ben, from Springwell, not only had to deal with the inclement weather but also a change in route.

He said: “I had not realised that the bridge across the Tees in Middlesbrough had been closed and so I had to run an additional two miles to Stockton to be able to cross the river.

“It was tough and as a Sunderland supporter I’ve never been so pleased to see St James’ Park.

“Due to being so wet I would put my waterproof jacket on, but with being July it wasn’t particularly cold and so I would get very hot and have to take it off again.

“Being joined at various stages by friends from my running group, Heaton Harriers, really helped and in the end I beat my personal best for running 50 miles and completed the run in nine hours.”

As a big Black Cats fan and with the country in the grips of Euro 24 cup final fever, Ben said raising money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation was the obvious choice.

He said: “I’m a massive SAFC fan and was at the game when Bradley first ran out with Jermain Defoe.

“Bradley’s story really transcended rivalries and brought the football world together, including the North East’s big three clubs.

“I didn’t run back then but Bradley’s story was a real inspiration and I wanted to do something to support his Foundation.

“I wanted to run between the three stadiums as it highlights how Bradley brought the region’s football fans together.”

Bradley became a regular mascot for Black Cats games and built a special relationship with Jermain Defoe with the former striker now acting as a patron for the charity.

Before Ben set off on his run he was sent a video message from Jermain who said: “I wanted to send you this video message to wish you all the best for your run and to also wish you a happy birthday.

“On behalf of myself and Brad’s family I’d like to thank you for supporting the Foundation.

“We really appreciate it.”

Ben set an initial target of £1,500. He has already raised £2,142 via his JustGivingPage, but is hopeful of further donations.

He said: “SAFC have helped the appeal by posting about the run on their website and social media whilst Middlesbrough are going to donate a signed shirt which I’m going to raffle.

“The funding page is going to remain open for the next few weeks and so hopefully we can raise more money.”

The Foundation was set up in 2017 by Bradley’s parents Gemma and Carl following the tragic passing of the six-year-old SAFC mascot and fan who lost his brave battle against High Risk Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Gemma said: "We are incredibly grateful to Ben for his amazing dedication and effort in completing this challenging run.

“His commitment to raising funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation is truly inspiring, and the support he has garnered highlights the impact of his hard work.

“Ben’s achievement is a testament to the power of community and the lasting legacy of Bradley.” The charity helps to fund research into childhood cancers as well as supporting families and children with life limiting conditions.

The Foundation is currently in the process of building ‘Brad’s Pad’, a holiday home for families with poorly children to “spend time making memories, having fun and enjoying every moment together”.

Last year (2023) Ben took on a two day challenge of running the entire network of the Metro system to raise £1,400 for the The Running Charity.